Tiger Shroff shares health update post Dengue

Actor Tiger Shroff recently shared an update on his health journey following a bout of dengue.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to post a shirtless picture of himself, revealing his slimmed-down appearance. In the caption, he wrote, "Took this a day after I recovered from dengue fever."

The picture received a wave of reactions from fans who commented on his resilience.

One user wrote, "Action Hero on the spot," while another said, "May your heart be healthy." A third added, "Get well soon TIGER."

On the work front, Tiger is gearing up for his next big project, Baaghi 4. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and is set to release on September 5, 2025.

