TIFF 2024:'Harbin' brings out fans of Korean stars to Toronto

Director Woo Min-ho and cast members Hyun Bin and Lee Dong-wook pose on the red carpet before "Harbin" is screened as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 49th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 8, 2024. (Photo by Reuters)

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:18 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 12:20 PM

Scores of movie fans waited for hours outside the Toronto premier of Harbin on Sunday, hoping to catch a glimpse of Lee Dong-Wook and Hyun Bin, the Korean stars paired for the first time in this historical drama.

Their patience was rewarded with red carpet appearances by both actors, who are identified with the surge in popularity of Korean culture around the world.

"It is my first time here, and I am so thankful and so happy to see my fans here," Lee said. It is also the first TIFF screening of a movie featuring the actor, who is perhaps best known for his breakout drama hit My Girl.

Harbin is about the small but courageous resistance army which fought to free Korea from Japanese oppressive rule in the early 20th century. The struggle brings the freedom fighters to the city of Harbin in China's frozen northeast, where they carry out a plan to assassinate Japan's first prime minister.

Harbin is directed by Woo Min-ho, whose credits include The Man Standing Next, South Korea’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Academy Awards.