Winter fun for the family: Jebel Hafit Desert Park to host event for all ages

Looking for adventure that involves the whole family? Sign up for Mountain Trails & Tales’ family event that will run at Jebel Hafit Desert Park. On December 14, the UNESCO World Heritage Site will transform into a hub of cultural, creative, and outdoor activities. From outdoor survival skills such as fire lighting, tent building, and first aid, to hands-on workshops like drum-making, clay crafting, lantern decorating, and Emirati bread making, the event is designed to allow families to learn new skills together, bond over unique activities and learn how to survive in the wilderness while relying on one another.

You can carry snacks, but there are DIY grilling stations and boxed meals curated by Cucina Del Sul at this event, so you can enjoy the sizzle of the grill as the day wears on.

Feeling like sleeping under the stars (at least keeping an eye on them)? Try your hand at overnight camping or glamping at Pura Eco Retreat, Jebel Hafit Desert Park.

The family-fuelled day is perfect for those aged five and over.

Tickets for the day-long event start at Dh500 for an adult and a child; Dh800 for two adults and a child; and Dh900 for two adults and two children.