Galentine’s Day: Things to do in the UAE

Even when singlehood feels like one big joyful ride, certain times of the year have a funny way of turning relationship status into a topic of contemplation. Valentine’s Day—the Hallmark occasion for love, often celebrated as a day of grand romantic gestures—has long been idealised for its supposed ‘magic’ in bringing people together, much like in fairy tales. But what happens when real life doesn’t follow the same script?

While some couples love to celebrate their relationship on yet another occasion, others prefer to stay away from the marketing gimmicks that come with this day. Then, there’s a third category—those who are happily single yet still enjoy the idea of going out and celebrating love. After all, there’s no rulebook that says you need to be in a relationship to do so.

In fact, Galentine’s Day, celebrated on the eve of Valentine’s, is the perfect opportunity for women to come together, celebrate friendship, and enjoy meaningful moments filled with laughter and heartfelt conversations. So, if you're in the mood to dress up and have a gala time, don’t let your relationship status hold you back. Gather your girlfriends and make it a celebration to remember!

The ultimate Galentine’s getaway

Ditch the city buzz and escape to Bab Al Shams Desert Resort for a day of pure indulgence, relaxation, and quality girl time under the golden desert sun. Once you’re fully unwound, head to Zala for a leisurely breakfast or lunch—because no girls’ day is complete without amazing food!

When: Mondays & Wednesdays, from 9am to 3pm. Price: Dh499 per person.

A love-fuelled feast

Turn up the fun at COYA Dubai, where love meets bold Peruvian flavours in an unforgettable Galentine’s Day dining experience. The highlight of the evening? End on a deliciously sweet note with Delicias para San Valentín, a decadent dessert platter bursting with chocolate, strawberries, and good times!

When: February 14. Where: Four Seasons, Jumeirah Beach. Price: Dh700 per person.

Flow, sip & celebrate

This Galentine’s, grab your bestie for a morning of movement, mindfulness, and sweet treats—because self-care is always better together! Kick things off with an energising yoga session at OneFit Gym (powered by STIR Coffee), where you can stretch, flow, and soak in the good vibes. When: Feb 15.

Price: Dh199 for 2 persons.

Galentine’s fiesta

Round up your besties and head to Lola Taberna Española for a Galentine’s Day celebration filled with Spanish charm, good vibes, and even better beverages! On Thursday, February 13, Lola is setting the scene for a lively night out with two complimentary beverages for ladies alongside their delicious à la carte menu. With its warm ambiance and a toast (or two) to friendship, this is the perfect spot to create unforgettable memories.

Where: TRYP by Wyndham, Dubai, from 7pm onwards.

Retro rendezvous Cue the '90s love anthems, dig out your polka dots, and get ready for a Bollywood-style Galentine's celebration at The Permit Room. From Feb 7-14, this chic spot is turning back time with retro décor, throwback tunes, and a special six-course sharing menu. So, dress the part and dance the night away! Where: Majestic City Retreat, Dubai. Price: Dh149 per person. Love at first slice This Galentine's (and Valentine's) season, Pitfire Pizza is serving up the ultimate love language—heart-shaped pizzas at all dine-in locations across Dubai. Whether you're planning a cosy date night or a fun-filled Galentine's pizza party, every 10" and 15" pizza will come in an adorable heart shape. Because nothing says love like a perfectly crispy, cheesy slice! Matcha & memories Yes, you read that right! Your two favourite things—Pilates and Matcha—are coming together for the ultimate self-care Sunday on Feb 16. Kick things off with a juicy Reformer Pilates flow, then dive into a hands-on matcha workshop featuring ceremonial-grade matcha. Wrap up the afternoon with journalling and meditation, leaving you feeling balanced and blissed out. Where: Al Barsha South, Dubai, from 1pm to 3pm. Price: Dh395