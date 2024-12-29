Dubai: Want to see the fireworks at Burj Khalifa on New Year's Eve? Check out these spots

new year eve dubai, nye dubai, burj khalifa, new year holiday, downtown fireworks, burj khalifa fireworks, new year 2021 dubai

Are you ready for the fireworks? We certainly are.

This year, Dubai, especially Burj Khalifa, is going all out to celebrate the start of a new year.

Say goodbye to 2024 in style with friends, good food - and a fantastic view of the sky sparkling with fireworks. Check out these spots to get the best views of the Burj Khalifa pyrotechnics.

Amelia Dubai

Amelia Dubai

It’s time to put those masks on and prepare for a dramatic welcome to the new year. This retro-futuristic venue in Downtown Dubai is hosting a masquerade party complete with delicious dining, live entertainment and, of course, amazing views of the fireworks. The celebration will begin at 7pm, with a saxophone performance by O Alan and sets by Amelia’s resident DJs. Savour Nikkei cuisine from the award-winning à la carte menu as you ring in 2025.

From Dh2,000. Dec 31, 7pm-3am. 04 328 2805

Lúnico

Lúnico

Settle in for a Spanish special at this restaurant at J1 Beach, where you can partake in a four-course set menu including a welcome beverage. As you sample delicious fare such as eggplant chalupa, grain-fed Australian wagyu beef tenderloin and fresh sea bass fillet with golden butter piquillo and chives, you can unwind to the music by a live percussionist. There’s also a fire show on the menu and a DJ on the decks. The night will only get brighter when the fireworks begin – you’ll be able to see the show across Jumeirah’s coastline, Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa.

Dh790 (four-course sharing set menu with a welcome beverage). Dec 31, 7pm. 0502776503 lunicodubai.ae

3Fils

3Fils

Want a laid-back vibe to begin your new year but don’t want to compromise on the view? 3Fils is the place to be. The restaurant that plates up Asian dishes with a Japanese twist will also be offering up a view of the skyline glittering with fireworks. Limited seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so early arrival is recommended.

No minimum spend. Dec 31, noon onwards. Shop 02, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba. 3fils.com. 971 56 273 0030.

Ancora

Ancora

Feeling posh? Dress to impress and get yourself to this St. Tropez-themed gala dinner for a fancy evening you won’t soon forget. You can eat indoors or al fresco and enjoy not only the ambience and food of the French Riviera but also live entertainment including a DJ, singer, saxophonist, and dancers. Do stop by the photo booth for a memorable takeaway.

From Dh1,200 (outdoor dining, with soft beverages); Dh600 (kids aged six-12); Free (kids under six); Dh850 (per person additional for an elevated view of Burj Khalifa’s fireworks). Dec 31. InterContinental Residences Dubai Business Bay. 04 836 9999.

Roberto's

Roberto’s You are going to want to dress up for this one. The Glitz & Glam gala at award-winning Italian restaurant Roberto’s will bring together live DJ sets, dazzling dancers, and of course a beautiful view of the sky show. You can expect an à la carte selection featuring dishes like wWagyu beef carpaccio with truffle, homemade fettuccine with Canadian lobster, and grilled Canadian lobster with salmoriglio sauce on this menu. From Dh1,950. Dec 31, 8pm onwards. Roberto's Dubai, DIFC. 04 386 0066. Birds Dubai For an evening of electric entertainment (which includes acrobatics), Asian fusion, and fireworks that’ll remind you of the Lord of Rings’ spectacle, glide over to Birds Dubai. Each dish comes with a perfectly paired beverage. By the time the clock strikes midnight, you’ll be shuffling on a disco dance floor while you raise your glass for a collective toast. From Dh3,000. Dec 31, 7pm onwards. Address Downtown, 63rd Floor, Address Downtown. 050 275 4844. ALSO READ: Burj Khalifa NYE 2024 fireworks: Ultimate guide to Dubai's world-famous show New Year's Eve in UAE: 53 minutes of nonstop fireworks at Sheikh Zayed Festival