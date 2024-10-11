Things to do in the UAE from Oct 11-13

Copyright Alex jeffries

Try a free class

Been waiting for the opportunity to try a new mode of exercise? Well, here it is. Veo is offering new peeps a day pass (the offer is valid all the way to November 30). To get your complimentary pass, provide your name and number to the branch and someone will reach out within 24 hours to set your visit up. Among the classes you can try are RPM, Body Pump, Pilates, Belly Dance, HIIT, Flow Yoga, and Sound Healing.

Take a hike

If you are staying at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel, enjoy the pool, the walk – and the hike. Free if you are staying at the resort, the Breast Cancer Awareness Day Hike on October 13, starts at 5am (you can register at the front desk). The hike typically lasts two to three hours, depending on the pace.

Check out a new restaurant

If you are a fan of trying out new food spots, we’ve got just the thing for you. Visit Tej (located at Ramada by Wyndham Dubai Deira) for Indian fare. It’s plating up a menu curated by Rajender Singh Bisht, who has more than 27 years of culinary experience. As for the sort of food you’ll find here, there’s everything from fiery curries and tandoori specialities to aromatic biryanis and wholesome thalis. Timings: 12.30pm-11pm. Call +971 4 279 1144 for reservations.

A family that runs together…

Either really enjoys it or gets cranky. Put yours to the test with Spinneys Family Run on October 12. The run this time is special – it’s to raise awareness for breast cancer, with entry fees donated to Al Jalila Foundation. The races, around Damac Hills Malls, are open to everyone of all ages and offer two distances to choose from – 2.5km and 5km. Entry fees start at Dh10. And the event will begin at 7.30am. All runners will get a snack, medal and T-shirt. To register, visit premieronline.com.

Dystinct live at Terra Solis

Want to wear-in those dancing shoes? Get ready to tap your feet to the beats of Belgian-Moroccan Dystinct's reggae and pop-rap hits at Terra Solis on October 11. Want to brush up on his music before you head to the stage? His list of songs include Business and TekTek. DJs Mister Levier and Madelina are also coming to this party. So get ready to groove. Tickets, starting from Dh200, are available at Platinumlist.net. The show begins at 8pm.

Get ready for Dandiya Nights

It’s time to bring your A-game to the dance arena at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre. This means dressing the part – in Indian festive wear – and bringing along your dandiya sticks. On October 11 and 12, Anita Sharma and Rockers will entertain you with the best Bollywood beats at Navratri Utsav: Dandiya Nights. Doors open 30 minutes before show starts. Tickets start at Dh20 and are available at Platinumlist.net

Are you ready to shop?