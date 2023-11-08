These cafes in UAE are perfect for the 'Gram'

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 3:20 PM

Cassette

The greatest in the food scene, music, art, design, and everything. As implied by its name, Cassette loves music and curates Spotify playlists monthly. The colourful café's surroundings are made more imaginative and contemporary with the addition of Instagrammable foliage.

Depresso

Adorable little café well-known for its Instagram-worthy cocktails that come topped with little pastries and doughnuts. With a menu of ice cream, coffees, and frappuccinos constantly changing in flavour to suit the seasons, this quirky café exudes individuality. Sharing positive energy is the main focus of the café, whether you eat in or take out.

Mazmi Cafe

With views of the boats and sea, Mazmi Coffee & More is in a prime spot on Dubai's Creekside. The atmosphere is set wonderfully with a blue and brown outdoor dining area. It is where Italian cuisine and Emirati culture come together, evolving from a coffee shop to a bed and breakfast (also called a "casa"). Savour freshly baked cakes, ice cream, and coffee specialities daily.

Nightjar

Perfect for an evening with friends, this sombre location on Alserkal Avenue has both indoor and outdoor seats. Choose something to eat from their extensive menu or enjoy a few beverages, especially the house speciality coffee. Without a doubt, you will appreciate the music and culture of the venue, and you will be served by personnel ready to make your experience unforgettable.

Nomad Day Bar

This coffee shop is a treasure trove for Insta and is open all day. Thanks to the café's cosy couch seats, chairs, and a library of tastefully arranged books. For individuals who need a place to work or study, the vibrant and serene ambience is ideal. Nomad, run by Nightjar Coffee, is housed inside the unquestionably hip 25hours Hotel One Central. It provides pastries, small meals, coffees, and teas to keep you going.

RAW

Find RAW by spotting the lovely graffiti on the exterior of a warehouse in Al Quoz. Its attractive look draws you in and creates a coffee-loving atmosphere. More than twenty varieties of coffee beans, including blends, decaf, and many more, are available. Savour the delectable lunch buffet at one of Dubai's most distinctive locations for Instagram posts.

XVA Cafe

Situated on the banks of Dubai Creek, XVA Café is among the oldest establishments in Dubai. The hotel has this quaint café, two captivating courtyards, many wind towers, and fifteen rooms. Come for the exciting drinks and foods that are traditionally labelled vegetarian or vegan. Visit the art exhibition to round off a fantastic day out for you and your family after dining at XVA Café.

Saya Brasserie

The Pointe, City Walk, Wasl 51, Nakheel Mall, and Dubai Hills are the five sites where you can find Saya Brasserie, a sophisticated café with a pink and flowery décor. Saya's meals have an Instagram-worthy backdrop enhanced by the fantastic environment. Enter a giddy dream world and discover one of Dubai's most visually appealing locations for Instagram posts.