'There were times I couldn't pay the Dewa bill': Kris Fade opens up about his journey to stardom

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 5:20 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 5:40 PM

Kristan ‘Kris Fade’ Fahd’s journey to stardom in Dubai began with a leap of faith. Seeking to escape the stagnation of his radio job in Sydney, Australia, Kris wanted to explore new opportunities in a relatively smaller city called Dubai.

“When I was 25, I was working in radio in Sydney and had been in the industry for three years. I was at a good station, but it wasn’t the biggest, and I felt like I was hitting a brick wall. My boss introduced me to Ian Grace, the CEO of Virgin Radio International, who offered me a choice between Kuala Lumpur and Dubai,” Kris told Khaleej Times, reflecting on his early days.

When he moved to Dubai in 2008, it wasn't the ‘bling’ city it is today. Choosing Dubai was challenging, especially with the limited information available about the city at that time.

“Being Lebanese and just three-four hours away from Lebanon, I thought it might be a great chance to visit frequently and learn more Arabic. So, I decided to pack my bags and help set up the first Virgin Radio brand in the Middle East for Sir Richard Branson,” he recalled.

In a candid conversation with Khaleej Times, the Lebanese-Australian radio presenter, who recently won the 'Reality Personality of the Year' award in London, spoke about his move to the UAE, overcoming financial hardships, mental health battles, and his journey to global fame.

Finding home in Dubai

What many may not know is that Kris initially intended to stay in Dubai for only two years. However, as he admitted, the first 14 to 15 months were quite challenging. “I had lived my entire life in Sydney and moved to a foreign city alone, with no family around. It wasn’t easy, but after about a year and a half, I started to adapt and fell in love with Dubai and the UAE.”

The turning point came with his role at Virgin Radio. Hosting the Kris Fade Show became more than just a job — it became a platform to connect with millions of listeners weekly.

“The messages and calls we receive show that we’re making a real impact on people’s lives. We’re changing lives and they’re changing ours as well. It’s a great job, and that’s what has kept me here,” he added, highlighting the opportunities in this part of the world.

“Dubai, and the UAE more broadly, is truly a land of opportunity. If you come here, work hard, be smart, and make connections, you can really find those opportunities," said Kris.

Winning big in London

Participating in Dubai Bling propelled the radio star to international fame. The show provides a glamorous look into the opulent lifestyles of Dubai’s elite, highlighting the city's luxury, drama, and vibrant social scene.

Recently, he added to his illustrious career by winning the Reality Personality of the Year award at the National Reality TV Awards in London on July 31. Reflecting on the accolade, he recounted, “I was definitely surprised by the nomination. These global awards receive over 5 million votes over a few months, and they feature reality shows from all over the world.”

Kris was humbled by the recognition, especially since it highlighted a Middle Eastern show on a global stage. “Being nominated was a point of pride for Dubai Bling and the city itself. It was thrilling to see a show from the Middle East being compared to major productions like Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” he added.

“I went with the intention of simply enjoying the experience and didn’t expect to win. But walking away with an award was both fantastic and unexpected. The night was amazing, and I’m deeply grateful for the experience.”

Navigating fame and family

Though he was already a well-known figure in the country, life post-Dubai Bling has brought Kris increased global recognition. “People stop me in the streets globally, no matter where I am—be it Los Angeles, back home in Sydney, or here in London,” he said, acknowledging that this level of fame was new even for someone accustomed to public attention from his radio show.

While the show opened up many new opportunities for him, Kris admits he was initially hesitant to participate in Dubai Bling. “It was because of the fear of the unknown. When we were offered the show, we weren’t even told it was for Netflix. I’m someone who likes to know what I’m getting into and be in control of my future,” Kris explained.

“When you shoot a reality show, you’re essentially signing your life away. Whatever you do is captured, and whatever is put out is out there for everyone to see,” he added, noting that his primary concern was the impact on his family, who were also featured on the show.

“My wife, who doesn’t come from the media industry like I do, was also involved. My children made a few appearances, and my parents were heavily involved in season one. That’s why I initially said no; I thought it was probably too much. But after discussions with my family, I decided to go for it,” said Kris.

The power of saying ‘yes’

When it comes to embracing new opportunities, Kris strongly believes in stepping outside one’s comfort zone. “I think a lot of us tend to say no because of the fear of the unknown, avoiding anything that seems outside our comfort zone.”

“A few years ago, I decided to be more open with my decisions — not saying yes to everything, but being less close-minded,” he said, adding that this approach opened many doors for him, including his role in Dubai Bling.

“My advice is not to say no too quickly. Take your time, think it over, and occasionally say yes to see where it leads you.”

The hard work behind the bling

Despite the glamorous image associated with Dubai Bling, he remains grounded and hardworking. “I’ve never lived a so-called ‘bling’ life."

“Do I have more money now than when I moved to Dubai? Absolutely. Did I work really hard for it? Yes, I did. When I moved to this city, I literally had no money — just about Dh4,000 or Dh5,000 in my bank account,” he revealed.

“My starting salary was Dh13,900 a month, which I used to support my kids. I lived in an old home, and there were times when I couldn’t pay the Dewa bill and had to take out a loan for my rent,” Kris shared, reflecting on the financial struggles and personal challenges he faced during his early years in Dubai.