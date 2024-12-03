'The Wizard of Oz' is coming to the UAE

You don’t have to go somewhere over the rainbow to enjoy this fun production; it’s coming right here to Dubai. The Wizard of Oz is coming to Theatre by QE2 this month, and it promises to bring the magic.

Join Dorothy and Toto on an adventure of a lifetime down the yellow brick road and meet her fun friends, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion.

Based off author L. Frank Baum’s book of the same name and made famous by the 1939 movie starring Judy Garland, the adventures of Dorothy are sure to delight audiences of all ages.

The musical will run from December 14 to December 26. Tickets start at Dh90 and are available at Platinumlist.net.

And if musicals are your thing, Theatre by QE2 is also hosting The Abba Reunion Tribute Show this year, on December 22. The band will play a number of favourites from the Swedish band’s repertoire. Wondering what’s on the musical set list?