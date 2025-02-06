The Weeknd has an emotional breakdown in movie trailer

The Weeknd. Photo: Reuters

Pop sensation Abel Tesfaye, widely known as The Weeknd, is set to make his feature film debut in the suspenseful thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow, which will hit theatres on May 16.

The film has been directed by Trey Edward Shults.

In the newly released trailer, Tesfaye plays a musician struggling with insomnia, spiralling into an emotional breakdown.

His character, also named Abel Tesfaye, embarks on an intense journey with a mysterious stranger who begins to challenge his very sense of self.

The trailer teases an odyssey that blurs the lines between reality and perception, heightening intrigue around Tesfaye's portrayal of a man at his breaking point.

One noteworthy moment in the trailer further fuels speculation about The Weeknd's desire to distance himself from his pop star persona.

A voice in the teaser says, "Call me by the familiar name," followed by someone shouting "Abel!"

Hurry Up Tomorrow is inspired by The Weeknd's latest album of the same name, released just days before the trailer dropped.