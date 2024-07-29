Genesis G80 sedan is a luxe ride

The series is being developed by Justin Simien, the creator of
Anyone who’s been keeping track of the automotive world knows that Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, has been making serious moves in the industry and has managed to create a niche for itself in luxury segments once dominated by the German trio. Very recently, the Korean automaker gave its G80 mid-size luxury sedan a refresh and I was invited to the regional launch to have a look at it in the flesh. Unlike most events that are held in ballrooms of hotels or at the Dubai Autodrome, this launch was something else. This was also an invitation to the luxury life that often comes with owning a vehicle like the G80.
My journey began in Dubai Airport as I and several others (content creators and Genesis customers), checked into the lounge – the perfect place for a first pic for the ‘traveller’ types. We were then flown down in Business Class, in which the seats could be reclined to a near-horizontal position and every beck and call was answered by select cabin crew, enroute to our destination, Salalah, Oman.
But the real fun began on touch down. You see Oman’s southern town of Salalah is a tropical paradise, especially during Khareef season (June to September). It is the best time to visit Salalah if you want to experience its lush, green landscapes and cooler weather. But the internet’s description of it fails in comparison to the first-hand experience of standing in nature’s misty landscape. I felt oxygenated and rejuvenated. It was a welcome change from the majestic concrete landscapes of Dubai. My taxi took me to the venue, the incredible Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, which also doubled as my residence for a few days.
If I said I checked into my room, I’d be lying. It was a private villa, a cove within a cove, a house with the square footage of a two-bedroom apartment with a free-standing tub and a private pool, which is kind of the living you’re buying into. Even as a wealthy luxury car owner, this may not be your everyday life, but you’re probably among the fortunate folk that can afford frequent weekend getaways and exotic trips like this.
Later that night, we were led to the launch venue where people were dressed their best with smiles ready for the cameras, all prepped for social media moments. In a dazzling display of light effects and giant screens that span a few walls, Genesis personnel proudly presented details about their new creation, the newly refreshed Genesis G80. The G80 and the whole Genesis range is a grand gesture of creativity and style, and a great departure from the tired-looking or eccentric European designs of today. Much of that style can be attributed to that very recognizable 2-line light signature, that is shared in the headlamps upfront, the indicators on the side fenders and the tail lamps as well. This combines with the fastback roof and sparkling paint job to create something special. Yes, indeed, the G80 is a “A thing of Beauty” as is the official tagline of the event. On display were two different variants, the Royal & Sport. The Royal gets a sparkling 2-line crest grille, 20-inch wheels reminiscent of an aircraft propeller and a rear diffuser with hidden mufflers. While the Sport gets a slightly different double-layered crest grille (blacked out for emphasis), expanded air intakes and exposed dual exhaust tips.
If you were to buy this chunk of rolling metal, you’d expect to be at more such events, in the company of the affluent, where food and beverage is flowing. And in that kind of company, you’re expected to dress impeccably and are treated better for it. You can either relish these moments or try to keep with the Joneses, to which there is no end. Just so that you know, I sat next to a guy who had a 40-suit wardrobe and wore a 2-million-dirham watch. But at the same time, they also roll their eyes if you aren’t dressed to their expectations. A well put together outfit is a big plus but, what they are silently asking is “Who are you wearing? Which brand?” as they stare at you head to toe. Men have it hard and women have it worse presumably. And this extends to your road-going exoskeleton, also known as your car. Fortunately, driving something like a Genesis G80 gives you that much-desired road presence and respect.
But then there are other aspects of driving luxury vehicles that are only experienced within oneself and that we got to experience the following day when we drove in multiple convoys to a distant point some 80 kilometres away. In the G80, you don’t sit inside it, you feel nestled in a luxury cockpit with leather-bound surfaces where everything is soft to touch and feels rich, besides a few plastics. Staying abreast with technological advancements, the G80 has been endowed with multiple connectivity and charging options and a 27-inch-wide OLED display that seamlessly combines instrumentation with infotainment. As I drove onto public roads, the G80 felt incredibly quiet, which in my opinion is the true mark of a luxury car. Why so? Well, for some it may only be a 20-minute drive from home to work. But serenity within its cabin is recommended and even mandated, before one jumps into a world of numbers and negotiations. I also got to spend some quality time in the rear quarters of the G80 where you can also stretch out your legs almost like the Business Class flight we took, with the volume turned up on the Bang & Olufsen sound system and massage system running.
Then there is that power the new G80 comes with. Customers get to choose between a turbocharged 2.5-litre 4-cylinder that makes 300 PS or a larger 3.5-litre engine – also turbocharged - that makes a potent 375 PS. We got to sample the power of the larger engine in both trims and that kind of power makes overtaking a breeze. It doesn’t involve mental calculations involving distances, speed and the probability of a crash like you would in a computer, just squeeze the throttle and go. The AWD system also gives you substantial grip even in the wet.
Later that night we sat for dinner with the same crew mixed with some Genesis personnel. Here talks weren’t talking about paying bills and basic struggles of life, in fact, we were talking about everything but. When you’ve bought a luxury vehicle, you also buy into a community of individuals that has everything sorted. They talk about cuisines, travel and the next big thing. For those whose happiness springs from within, a luxury car doesn’t do much. But for the overwhelming rest, having a luxury car like the Genesis G80 is a great manner to convey status and style. It also represents affordable luxury. With a starting price a little over AED 200k, buying the Genesis doesn’t make you “car poor” as some are “house poor” in some places. It gives you the opportunity to buy a house, send your kids to a good school and maybe even have a pet without worrying too much about EMIs, unlike cars by the German trio.
