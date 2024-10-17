The real reason Cameron Diaz took a break from acting

Actor Cameron Diaz, who is gearing up for the release movie Back in Action, opened up on her decade-long hiatus from acting, reported Deadline.

She was last seen in the 2014 Will Gluck directorial Annie.

She said, "For me, it was just something I had to do."

She added, "It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life. And I just really didn't care about anything else. I didn't. Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. So, I think it really comes to: What are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family."

Diaz married Benji Madden in 2015 and they share a daughter and son. She has written several books on health including The Body Book (2013) and The Longevity Book (2016).

During a discussion at the Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, the actor shared she felt that it is necessary to take a break from something that "feeds my soul," adding, "Whatever it is, that's the thing you feel in your soul that speaks to you and you feel peace in it, you're gonna figure it out."