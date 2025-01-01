Revealed: The most anticipated Hollywood, Bollywood films of 2025

As the curtain rises on 2025, cinema lovers are gearing up for a year of extraordinary storytelling, jaw-dropping visuals, and unforgettable performances. This year’s lineup promises to be a cinephile's dream, with blockbuster sequels, original tales, and visionary directors bringing their craft to life. From the return of beloved franchises to fresh narratives pushing the boundaries of filmmaking, 2025 is poised to redefine the cinematic experience. Whether you're a fan of action-packed adventures, heartwarming dramas, or thought-provoking indies, the silver screen has something spectacular in store. Let’s dive into the films set to dominate the box office and captivate audiences worldwide.

Captain America: Brave New World

The 35th installment in the MCU, Captain America: Brave New World, spotlights Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson as the new Captain America, alongside a dynamic ensemble cast. Danny Ramirez returns as the new Falcon, Shira Haas debuts as former Black Widow Ruth Bat-Seraph, Carl Lumbly reprises his role as Isaiah Bradley, and Giancarlo Esposito joins as the villain Sidewinder. Harrison Ford makes his Marvel debut as “Thunderbolt” Ross, now the US president and Red Hulk. The film also ties into the Hulk saga, with Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson reprising their roles as Betty Ross and the Leader from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.

Potential Release Date in the UAE: February 15

Sinners

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan team up once more for Sinners, a Warner Bros. horror film starring Jordan whose character returns to his hometown to face an unexpected evil. The film features Hailee Steinfeld and Jack O’Connell and brings together several collaborators from the Black Panther franchise.

Potential Release Date in the UAE: March 7

Sikandar

Salman Khan's upcoming action film Sikandar has already generated buzz, with its teaser racking up 48 million views in just 24 hours. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film marks Khan's return to familiar territory, with Rashmika Mandanna starring as the female lead. Sikandar is set for an Eid 2025 release.

Potential Release Date in the UAE: Eid 2025

Mickey 17

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho (Parasite) ventures into sci-fi with Mickey 17, set to release on April 18. Starring Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, the film follows an "Expendable," a space traveler whose body can be reprinted after death. The plot takes a twist when Mickey 17 encounters his successor, Mickey 18, sparking a lively and comedic exploration of identity and existence.

Potential Release Date in the UAE: April 18

Thunderbolts

Closing out Marvel Studios' Phase 5, Thunderbolts unites a team of morally ambiguous super-powered individuals assembled by Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The lineup includes Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell’s U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost, Olga Kurylenko’s Taskmaster, and newcomer Lewis Pullman as Bob, a.k.a. The Sentry. While the mission details are under wraps, the film aims to deliver a strong finale to Phase 5, following a relatively light 2024 for the MCU.

Potential Release Date in the UAE: May 1

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth film in the iconic spy-action series and a sequel to 2023's Dead Reckoning Part One. Reuniting with Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby, Cruise embarks on another high-stakes adventure. With Dead Reckoning underperforming at the box office, this instalment carries the weight of the franchise's future on its shoulders—and possibly marks Hunt’s final mission.

Potential Release Date in the UAE: May 23

The Karate Kid: Legends

Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan team up in The Karate Kid: Legends, bridging characters from the original franchise and the 2010 reimagining into a shared cinematic universe. The film introduces Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) as a new student learning karate to navigate life's challenges. While connected to the Cobra Kai TV series, Macchio confirms the movie stands apart, set three years after the show's conclusion.

Potential Release Date in the UAE: May 29

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina

Lionsgate’s Ballerina, now titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, expands the assassin-filled universe of the John Wick franchise. Set between John Wick: Chapter 3 and Chapter 4, the film features Keanu Reeves reprising his role alongside Ana de Armas as Rooney, a vengeance-driven assassin. Directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld, Total Recall), this spin-off dives deeper into the high-stakes, action-packed world fans have come to love.

Potential Release Date in the UAE: June 5

Housefull 5

Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, and many others. The comedy film is set to release in June 2025.

Potential Release Date in the UAE: End of June

F1

After the high-speed success of Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski shifts gears to Formula One with F1. Starring Brad Pitt as a retired driver returning to the track to mentor the next generation, the film promises adrenaline-fuelled action and a compelling comeback story. Potential Release Date in the UAE: June 26 Superman James Gunn's highly anticipated DC debut begins with Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, with Nicholas Hoult as a freshly bald Lex Luthor. While plot details remain under wraps, Gunn promises a "relatively serious" take on the iconic hero, sparking excitement for this new chapter in DC's cinematic universe. Potential Release Date in the UAE: July 11 The Fantastic Four: First Steps The Fantastic Four: First Steps marks the fourth cinematic outing for Marvel's iconic team, with veteran director Matt Shakman at the helm. Featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn, the film offers a mid-century take on the Richards family, inspired by '60s sci-fi. With the pressure to restore faith in the MCU's "Multiversal Saga" and the looming presence of Dr. Doom, First Steps is poised to navigate high expectations and course-correct the franchise. Potential Release Date in the UAE: July 25 War 2 After Fighter's underwhelming reception, Hrithik Roshan is back with the highly anticipated patriotic action thriller War 2 in 2025. As part of YRF's Spy Universe, the film has strong blockbuster potential, especially with Jr. NTR joining Roshan in a lead role. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025. Potential Release Date in the UAE: August 14 Avatar: Fire and Ash James Cameron takes us back to Pandora for Avatar: Fire and Ash, set for a Christmas 2025 release. This marks his third instalment in the franchise, which has already shattered box office records, with Avatar becoming the highest-grossing film of all time and The Way of Water securing third place. The saga of Jake Sully and his family continues as they are pursued across Pandora, and while the box office future is uncertain, Cameron promises an innovative, must-see experience on the biggest screen possible. Potential Release Date in the UAE: December 19