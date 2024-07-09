E-Paper

'The Devil Wears Prada' is getting a sequel

Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the original script, is in talks to return

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 12:02 PM

Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 12:03 PM

It’s time for Miranda Priestly to make a comeback.

Variety reports that Disney is in talks to develop a sequel to the hit The Devil Wears Prada, which starred Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.


Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the original script, is in talks to return. And while we aren’t sure who else from the original cast will return, Variety says that “the storyline reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

Hathaway has in the past spoken about why she thought a sequel wouldn’t happen. "I don't think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen," she told E! News in March. "The reason that movie felt so special was that we were a team and we did that work, but really it's the love that everybody pours to it."


Streep, meanwhile, was pretty fond of her tough-as-nails character. She was quoted as saying by EW: “I liked that there wasn't any backing away from the horrible parts of her, and the real scary parts of her had to do with the fact that she didn't try to ingratiate, which is always the female emollient in any situation where you want your way—what my friend Carrie Fisher used to call 'the squeezy and tilty' of it all. [Miranda] didn't do any of that."

