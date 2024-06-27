'The Bear' returns for a third season

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:47 PM Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:48 PM

The cast and creators of the 10-time Emmy-winning FX series The Bear celebrated its third season on Tuesday at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The show follows award-winning chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, who inherits his late brother's sandwich shop in Chicago and tries to revitalise it.

This Hollywood premiere stood out to White compared with the previous ones.

"It's crazy, man," he said as adoring fans gathered outside on the sidewalk. "We did a premiere for season one and it was before anybody had seen our show. We had it, and it was lovely, but it wasn't at this scale. Certainly, people weren't out here calling our names and stuff. It's a beautiful thing, man.”

Season three of The Bear arrives on Hulu on Wednesday. The New York Times this week called the show a "cultural phenomenon that sparked new interest in the people behind the scenes at restaurants."

Ayo Edebiri, who plays Carmy’s sous-chef, Sydney, feels that the show continues to evolve.

"In a major way, I think the show is also pushing itself. I think that's one of Chris' greatest qualities is he's never settled in a way,” she said, referring to series creator Christopher Storer.

“It's sort of the show mirroring life a bit,” she added.