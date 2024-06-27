E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

'The Bear' returns for a third season

10-time Emmy-winning series follows award-winning chef Carmy, who inherits his late brother's sandwich shop in Chicago and tries to revitalise it

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:47 PM

Last updated: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 2:48 PM

The cast and creators of the 10-time Emmy-winning FX series The Bear celebrated its third season on Tuesday at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

The show follows award-winning chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, who inherits his late brother's sandwich shop in Chicago and tries to revitalise it.


This Hollywood premiere stood out to White compared with the previous ones.

"It's crazy, man," he said as adoring fans gathered outside on the sidewalk. "We did a premiere for season one and it was before anybody had seen our show. We had it, and it was lovely, but it wasn't at this scale. Certainly, people weren't out here calling our names and stuff. It's a beautiful thing, man.”


Season three of The Bear arrives on Hulu on Wednesday. The New York Times this week called the show a "cultural phenomenon that sparked new interest in the people behind the scenes at restaurants."

Ayo Edebiri, who plays Carmy’s sous-chef, Sydney, feels that the show continues to evolve.

"In a major way, I think the show is also pushing itself. I think that's one of Chris' greatest qualities is he's never settled in a way,” she said, referring to series creator Christopher Storer.

“It's sort of the show mirroring life a bit,” she added.

For Edebiri, it is a “beautiful dance” to be part of Storer’s determination to push himself artistically.

One of the show's trademarks is its kitchen scenes featuring flustered chefs and a lot of shouting.

White, however, is used to the environment by now. "I don't mind it,” he said. “I think getting that energy out sometimes is really nice. It's like taking a melatonin or something, like you know, when you get it out, you can go home a little more relaxed."

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment