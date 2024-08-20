'The Acolyte' season 2 has been cancelled

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 12:46 PM

Leslye Headland's science fiction TV series The Acolyte won't have a second season. Although season one concluded with cliffhangers, Lucasfilm has decided not to continue the Star Wars series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show earned positive reviews after season one from the critics. However, the audience didn't respond well.

"It makes me feel sad that a bunch of people on the internet would somehow dismantle what I consider to be the most important piece of art that I've ever made," Headland said.

The Acolyte follows a respected Jedi Master as he investigates a shocking crime spree, only to confront a dangerous warrior from his past. As they unravel a series of mysterious clues, they venture down a dark path where sinister forces lurk, challenging everything they know.

Actor Amandla Stenberg reacted to racial backlash on social media in June by sharing an original song.