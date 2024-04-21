Teyana Taylor denies romance rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 5:51 PM

Teyana Taylor, known for her hit song 'Gonna Love Me,' recently addressed swirling rumours about her relationship with Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio.

The speculation sparked after they were spotted together at a pre-Oscars party, igniting whispers of a romance.

However, Taylor swiftly put an end to the gossip, revealing the real story behind their encounter.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, she disclosed, "Leo wore extensions for the movie and they were hurting him. I was literally helping him with his bun."

Setting the record straight, Taylor clarified that their interaction was far from romantic.

"And if you've seen the end of the video, I said something about cornbread because my chef was cooking for the whole cast. We gotta make sure his bun is right. We gotta make sure he's eating good," she said.

"He is like the best. He will cheer-lead for you all the way through," she added.

While Taylor is gearing up for her big screen directorial debut, directing the film 'Get Lite' featuring actress Storm Reid, her association with DiCaprio remains strictly professional.

As for Leo, he continues to charm audiences on the silver screen.

As Taylor puts the dating rumours to rest, both stars remain focused on their respective projects, leaving fans eager to see what the future holds for these talented individuals.

