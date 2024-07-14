Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert interrupted; here's why

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 7:47 PM

Taylor Swift swallowed a bug again during her Eras Tour concert. During the concert at the San Siro Stadium, the 34-year-old superstar started coughing after swallowing a bug during the secret songs segment of the show, reported People.

"I knew it would happen 'cause there's so many bugs here tonight," she told the concerned crowd amid her surprise mashup of 'I Almost Do' and 'The Moment I Knew'.

"It'll be fine, I just need to cough a little," she added. The same incident happened when she previously swallowed bugs at Era Tours shows in London in June and in Chicago in 2023. Aside from the bug moment, Swift's Milan show included updated outfits.

Fans' attention was drawn to her Fearless era costume, which had black and gold motifs that pinwheeled out from the centre.

She changed the second costume during her Tortured Poets Department performance when she donned a white gown with the lines "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?".

At one point during the show, the crowd started chanting "Sei Bellissima" to her, which means "you are very beautiful" in Italian. The 14-time Grammy winner appeared overwhelmed by the love.

Swift's Milan gig follows her three-and-a-half-hour Eras Tour, which she performed in Zurich on July 9 and 10.

"The Eras Tour has brought so many firsts with it... for example, I'd never been to Switzerland before. This place is stunningly beautiful and I loved playing for those two wonderful crowds in Zurich," Swift wrote on Instagram of her experience.