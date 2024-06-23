Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at 'splendid' London concert

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 1:04 PM Last updated: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 1:08 PM

Britain's Prince William posed for a photo with US music star Taylor Swift and two of his children, Charlotte and George, at the first night of Swift's Eras tour in London on Friday.

A photo posted on Kensington Palace's X social media feed with the caption "Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!" showed William smiling as Swift took a selfie with him and the children. William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday.

Swift also posted a different photo of her with the royals and her partner, Travis Kelce, with the message: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start".