Taylor Swift addresses Vienna tour cancellation

Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 1:36 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 1:37 PM

Taylor Swift has publicly addressed the recent cancellation of her Eras Tour dates in Vienna, citing a planned terrorist attack as the reason behind the decision.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the global star conveyed her deep sense of fear and guilt following the cancellation of her shows in Austria's capital.

Swift shared her emotions in a detailed Instagram carousel, expressing her devastation over having to cancel the highly anticipated Vienna performances.

"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating," she wrote.

"The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because, thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives," she added in her Instagram post.

The singer commended the authorities for their vigilance, which she credits with preventing a potential tragedy.

Swift also praised the solidarity shown by her fans, who came together in support despite the disruption.

"I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together," she added.

With her focus now shifting to her final performances, Swift described channelling the energy from the cancelled Vienna shows into her concluding five concerts in London.