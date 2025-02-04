Tabu ready for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Bollywood actress Tabu. Photo: AFP

When Bollywood actress Tabu heard about the possibility of Hera Pheri 3, she was thrilled.

It all began on director Priyadarshan's birthday, when he said he was willing to do another Hera Pheri with actors Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. He was responding to Akshay Kumar's birthday post in which he teased the movie's comeback. He had written, "Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts...both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!"

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu wrote, "Of course, the cast won't be complete without me @priyadarshan.official"

Tabu played the lead role in Hera Pheri.

Reacting to the post, Priyadarshan teased fans with an exciting update on 'Hera Pheri 3'.

"Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay Kumar. In return I would like to give you a gift, I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3, are you ready Akshay?"