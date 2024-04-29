Sylvester Stallone writes about 'overcoming life's challenges' in his memoir

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 6:33 PM

American actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone is writing a memoir titled 'The Steps', which is inspired by his famed "Rocky" character's running up the Philadelphia Museum of Art's steps in the 1976 film's legendary training montage, reported Page Six.

The book will be published in the fall of 2025 by HarperCollins' imprint William Morrow, which won the tome in a heated auction.

According to an insider, the book draws comparisons to Matthew McConaughey's "Greenlights" and Arnold Schwarzenegger's "Be Useful."

Said the source, "'The Steps' will offer readers not only riveting anecdotes from one of Hollywood's biggest stars but also invaluable insights and practical wisdom that will inspire and resonate for generations to come."

According to the publisher, "Sly will delve deep, offering readers an intimate glimpse into his life journey for the very first time. Since the release of 'Rocky' in 1976, what has unfolded is an extraordinary love affair between Sly and the world, a unique bond that has lasted for over five decades and speaks to Sly's remarkable ability to uplift and motivate," said Page Six.

A statement about the book also said, "The famous 72 steps in Philadelphia featured in the movie 'Rocky' have become symbolic of resilience and determination, and have inspired countless individuals. This memoir will represent the culmination of decades of reflection since 12-year-old Sly sat on those steps and daydreamed about being a hero."

And, "The real story is about facing, embracing, and ultimately overcoming life's challenges, step by step, and what we find when we do: hope, happiness, prideful humility, joy, and love."

Stallone, 77, was born in Manhattan but later moved to Philly. He's been nominated for three Academy Awards. He struggled as an actor for years before hitting it big with legendary franchise films including "Rocky," "Rambo" and, later, "The Expendables" and "Creed," as well as "Cop Land," "Demolition Man," Tango & Cash," "Cliffhanger" and many more, as per Page Six.

