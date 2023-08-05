Surprise $100,000 bonuses for truckers, granting a Prime Minister's wish: How Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is going

It kicked off on March 17, 2023 in the US and is expected to end on November 23, 2024, in Canada

Photo: AP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 1:15 PM Last updated: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 1:40 PM

Breathtaking vocals, a change of glamorous outfits, and unexpected emotional moments — Taylor Swift has checked all the boxes with her ongoing Eras Tour.

Described as a journey through all her musical eras, the 'Eras Tour' is the sixth tour concert performed by the singer.

The tour is spread across five continents, and kicked off on March 17, 2023, in the US and is expected to end on November 23, 2024, in Canada, in recently announced extended dates.

Swifties unite as we lay down for you some of the most wholesome and unexpected moments fans experienced at the singer-songwriter's concerts.

$100,000 bonuses to truck drivers

The ones doing the heavy lifting often go unnoticed behind the scenes. But Taylor Swift ensured that her gratitude was well-expressed to the truck drivers who accompanied her during the tour.

According to international media outlets, a hefty bonus of $100,000 was given to each driver in a 'life-changing' moment.

“These men and women, they live on the road. They sleep during the day and work all night. It’s a gruelling task. They leave their families, young children for weeks. For Taylor’s tour, they’ve been away from home for 24 weeks,” Michael Scherkenbach, founder and CEO of the trucking company was quoted saying by an outlet.

Apparently, Swift's father also visited the crew and additional bonuses were given out to those in catering, video, audio and lighting.

Granting Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wish

Canadians fans were worried when they found out that they would be sidelined during the Era's Tour, as there were no plans for the singer to tour across the country.

In a surprising plea by the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau himself, the leader tweeted out a request to the singer.

Shortly after this, Swift dropped a bomb on her fans by announcing the tour dates for her North America tour on August 4.

The singer announced the six shows scheduled during November 2024, in a first, since her show back in 2018 in Canada.

According to media reports, she will be the first artist to perform a six-show series at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

An unforgettable meeting

In a precious moment shared by Vanessa Bryant, daughter Bianka Bryant is seen embracing Taylor Swift as she sports a lavender frill dress and sparkly jacket.

Photo: Screengrab vanessabryant/Instagram

Swift gifted her a black hat as the two embraced and the singer landed a kiss upon Bianka's cheek.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of late Kobe Bryant was seen wearing a custom denim jacket with a photo of Swift and her late husband Kobe from 2015 on the back, when the star player had awarded the singer with a banner for the most sold-out shows at the then-Staples Center.

The front of the jacket had the lyrics 'say you'll remember me' embroidered from Taylor's hit song 'Wildest Dreams'.

Vanessa shared a throwback clip of Kobe presenting the banner to Swift:

According to reports, Swift's tour is predicted to generate a staggering $1 billion in ticket sales.

ALSO READ: