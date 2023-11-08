Supermodel Ashley Graham joins ‘looking like a wow’ trend

Published: Wed 8 Nov 2023, 9:57 PM

Supermodel and TV presenter Ashley Graham was recently in Mumbai, India, for the Jio World Plaza launch. Graham has shared some pictures and videos from the event on Instagram. But there is one video that has fans talking. Graham tried her hands at the viral trend — “Just looking like a wow”.

In the clip, Graham lip-syncs the viral lines, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”

The 36-year-old model added she did because Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh asked her to. Replying to the post, Ranveer Singh said, “Hahahahahahahahahahahaha! made my day”.

In a follow-up post, Graham mentioned that it was first time that she wore a saree. She praised the craftsmanship involved in making her handwoven Banarasi brocade sari and wrote, “Brocade saris are seen as symbols of luxury because of how labour-intensive the weaving process is, and how it reflects the weavers' artistry and commitment to their craft. I cannot get over how stunning mine is.”

Ranveer Singh hosted the launch ceremony of the Jio World Plaza. At some point during the event, he praised Nita Ambani’s look by saying, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow”. This made everyone in the audience laugh.

Before Graham other celebrities have tried the “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow” trend, including Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas, and Sanya Malhotra.

ALSO READ: