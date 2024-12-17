Supermodel Alicia Kaur talks about challenges in the modelling industry

The glamorous world of modelling often appears dazzling on the surface, but supermodel Alicia Kaur recently shed light on the darker realities lurking beneath the surface.

She discussed some of the pressing challenges in the industry, including the prevalence of substance abuse and the portrayal of the fashion world in media and films.

When asked whether she had encountered issues like drugs, alcohol, and prescription medicine abuse behind the scenes, Kaur said, "Yes, I have."

She added that such issues are not confined to the modelling industry but are prevalent across sectors.

Sharing her experiences, she said, "I have seen models go in that direction, and some have been unable to sustain their place in the modelling industry. However, I haven't seen anything as dramatic as what's often depicted in TV shows or films."

She highlighted how the modelling world has evolved since the sensationalised stories of the 1990s, noting the differences between that era and today's industry dynamics.

Kaur also spoke about her efforts to mentor younger models, guiding them through challenges and helping them avoid destructive paths.

She stressed that while substance abuse remains a concern, its depiction in popular media is often exaggerated.