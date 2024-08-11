Summer Olympics closing ceremony: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg to perform?

Snoop Dog (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:30 AM Last updated: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 11:31 AM

Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the American rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to perform in the closing ceremony of the Summer Olympic Games on Sunday, according to reports obtained by Variety.

All three acts will be a combination of pre-recorded and live performances. Ben Winston, a veteran of live music events who produced the Grammy Awards and CBS' 2021 Adele: One Night Only special, is working with French producers on the closing ceremony.

At the Closing Ceremony, the musical performances from Los Angeles are expected to follow a much-hyped stunt from Tom Cruise, news of which leaked last week.

Cruise will embark on his motorbike for an average day of death-defying stunts in France before switching to a a prerecorded package that will see him parachute down close to the famous Hollywood sign. The L.A. musicians will take it from there.

"It's not hard to figure why Eilish, Snoop and the Chili Peppers were chosen. Eilish, one of the biggest pop sensations of the past decade, is a native whose 2021 concert film was titled Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Snoop Dogg, who has become an absolute internet darling in his role as an on-air personality for NBC during the Paris Games, hails from Long Beach and is synonymous with West Coast rap. The Chili Peppers emerged out of L.A.'s punk scene in the 1980s. The band's 1999 hit Californication is an anthem for the milk, honey, fruits and nuts that Los Angeles shelters," according to Variety.