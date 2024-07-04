E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Summer camps, brunches, and more: Top things to do in the UAE from July 5-7

Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the country

by

Husain Rizvi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:38 PM

Last updated: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 3:40 PM

The weekend is here and so are we with our guide to the best activities to do around the UAE. Here's the list:

Summer camps for kids


Children in the city have the opportunity for endless creative adventures with top-notch summer camps at leading attractions. Ski Dubai offers an exciting summer camp from July 1 to August 30 for kids aged 4-12 years. The camp includes activities like mastering the slopes, an educational program about Ski Dubai's penguins, and trips to VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet. Daily or weekly passes are available.

After Dark brunch


The Paramount Hotel Midtown in Dubai has introduced the "After Dark Friday Brunch," held every Friday at the Malibu Sky Lounge & Bar. This unique experience offers a gourmet menu, handcrafted beverages, and DJ beats from 8.30 pm to 11.30pm. Located on level 64, the venue provides stunning panoramic city views. Guests can enjoy exquisite sushi, fresh oysters, and decadent caramel desserts, with soft lounge music enhancing the ambiance. The packages start from Dh199 and go up to Dh650.

Celebrate World Chocolate Day

In celebration of World Chocolate Day on July 7, Ting Irie, the UAE's first Jamaican restaurant in Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai, is offering a special dessert called the Crunky Monkey. This dessert includes a warm dark chocolate tart, creamy dulce de leche ice cream, crispy cereal, and caramelized bananas. Diners can enjoy this complimentary treat when ordering any main dish, such as Oxtail & Beans, Lobster Ravioli, or Jerk Chicken. The offer is available all day for dine-in customers only.

Quiz and chips night

Kickstart your weekend with The Coterie's "Quiz and Chips" quiz night, held every Friday from 8pm to 10pm. Hosted by entertainers Dane Bowers and Chris Sibley, this lively event features wild and wacky prizes, general knowledge questions, nostalgic British TV show throwbacks, and music singalongs. Enjoy the Iconic Fish & Chips with a bottle of hops for Dh95. Prizes worth over Dh2,500 are up for grabs every week. Happy Hour runs from 12pm to 8pm.

Shisha and unlimited sliders

Mahi Cafe in Al Nahda Dubai is offering an irresistible deal for food and shisha lovers. For Dh59, guests can enjoy unlimited sliders in two flavours—Butter Chicken and Tarachand Paneer—and a single shisha flavour. The Butter Chicken sliders and Tarachand Paneer sliders, usually priced at Dh32 for six, are part of this offer available all day until the end of July.

Salsa Sundays

Join Lazaro for his Salsa Classes at Trader Vic's in Souk Madinat, Dubai every Sunday at 9.30pm. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced dancer, Lazaro's energy and expert instruction will help you master new dance moves. It's a fun way to add some island flair to your routine and learn a new skill, with the added bonus of meeting new people on the dance floor.

ALSO READ:

Husain Rizvi
Husain Rizvi


More news from Entertainment