Suhana Khan wishes rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda on birthday

Actor Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, penned a sweet birthday wish for her The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda.

Taking to Instagram Story, she posted a picture of the duo in a goofy mood. In it, Khan can be seen pulling Nanda's ear.

She is in a black tube dress, while Nanda is in a black shirt and a white jacket.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday."

Khan and Nanda are rumoured to be dating each other. However, they have not disclosed anything about their bond.

Nanda's sister, entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda, also posted a special birthday message for him. She shared a collage of their pictures together. The first one was a childhood picture in which Navya held her brother in her lap. The other picture shows the brother and sister recreating the same pose from their childhood.

"Happy birthday Jr! (red heart emoji) I love you," she captioned the post.

Nanda is the grandson of veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. He made his acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies.