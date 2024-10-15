Tue, Oct 15, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 12, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon37°C

Suhana Khan shares video of herself at the gym

Fans impressed by her gruelling workout

Published: Tue 15 Oct 2024, 12:37 PM

Updated: Tue 15 Oct 2024, 1:16 PM

  • By
  • ANI

Seems like Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is a gym lover.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen working out extensively at a gym.


From bar pull-ups to push-ups, she can be seen sweating out by doing several exercises.

In no time, fans chimed in the comment section and praised Khan's workout regime.


"Gym girlie you have become," a social media user commented.

"You go girl," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is likely to share screen space with her father in the movie King.

In August, during a conversation with Giona A Nazzaro, the artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival, Shah Rukh discussed his career and achievements. He opened up on his preparation work for his next film King and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for six-seven years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, 'Sir, I have a subject'."

He also spoke about losing weight for the movie. "The next film I am doing King, I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.

An official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.

Khan made her acting debut with Netflix's film The Archies last year.

