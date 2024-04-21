UAE

Suhana Khan drops stunning pictures from her Italy trip

Actor Ananya Panday left a cheeky comment on her friend's Instagram post

By ANI

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 5:43 PM

Bollywood actor Suhana Khan treated fans to glimpses of her Italy vacation on her social media account.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share stunning pictures from her trip.


In the first photo, Suhana wears a grey shirt, black jacket, and sunglasses, standing on a brick road with her long hair down. She's enjoying the sun with other tourists and locals nearby.

More photos show beautiful alleyways in Milan. Suhana gives a peek of her polka dot dress, black Givenchy jacket, an aerial view of a green village, a plate of tasty spaghetti, and more.


Suhana wrote a caption that read, 'Ciao!'

Her best friend, actor Ananya Panday, took to the comment section and penned, "Can already see all the new shopping."

Earlier, Suhana was spotted in Kolkata last week for the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Her father, team owner Shah Rukh Khan, was also there at Eden Gardens stadium to support the team.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, entered the film industry with her debut movie, 'The Archies.'

