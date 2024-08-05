Subhash Ghai on US swimming team's performance on 'Taal' song

Daniel, 88, died of natural causes in California
Bollywood film director Subhash Ghai expressed his joy and said that he felt 'blessed' as the theme music from his 1999 film Taal, composed by music maestro AR Rahman, was used by the USA's women's artistic swimming team for their underwater performance at the World Aquatics Doha 2024.
The video of their month-old performance has been circulating widely on social media.
In the video, a group of women swimmers performed on the opening music of the song Taal Se Taal Mila.
This iconic song, composed by AR Rahman and written by Anand Bakshi, features vocals by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. In the movie, the song is performed by Aishwarya Rai.
Taking to his X account, Subhash shared a screenshot from the performance and wrote, "RARELY IT HAPPENS WHEN A HINDI FILM THEME MUSIC LIKE TAAL BECOMES ICONIC It was seen At world Aquatics DOHA 2024 which inspired USA ARTISTIC SWIMMING TEAM to display their unique performance on music of TAAL... I feel blessed .. thank you all"
As social media users discovered the video, they praised Rahman's music and celebrated this achievement.
One user wrote, "Taal Se Taal is perfect for any cultural event... AR truly is the face of Indian music (sic)."
"So cool! (sic)," added another user.
The 1999 film Taal starred Aishwarya Rai, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor.
