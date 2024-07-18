'Stree 2' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor embark on mission to fight new ghost

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 2:19 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 2:20 PM

Makers of Stree 2 starring RajKummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of the horror comedy.

Taking to Instagram, Kapoor treated fans with the trailer video.

The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's character introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata'.

In the trailer Vicky (played by Rao) steps up and transforms into the prince of Chanderi to save the women of the village when Sarkata (a headless entity) threatens to abduct them

Tamannaah Bhatia will be making a cameo with a dance number in the movie.

Sharing the trailer, Kapoor wrote, "YE RAHA TRAILER! India's most awaited gang is back to fight Chanderi ka naya aatank! Get ready for the biggest horror-comedy film of the year. Stree 2 Trailer Out Now.The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024#Stree2 #SarkateKaAatank."

Ahead of the trailer release, the makers released posters.