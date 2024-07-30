Steve Zahn joins cast of 'Silo' season 2

She has reportedly even changed the tone of her voice for him
Actor Steve Zahn, who is known for his roles in Reality Bites, Out of Sight, Stuart Little, and Daddy Day Care, among others, has joined the cast of the sci-fi series Silo for Season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The makers recently made an announcement about the show and its release date.
Zahn along with star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, Common, creator and showrunner Graham Yost and executive producer Hugh Howey made an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.
During the panel, the premiere date for Season 2 was as November 15. The 10-episode second season will begin with the first episode on Apple TV+, with one episode released weekly on the streaming service every Friday until January 17, 2025.
Silo is based on Howey's novel series and focuses on the final 10,000 denizens of Earth as they attempt to stay safe in the titular mile-deep home underneath the toxic world above them. The reason for the silo's existence is unknown, and those who try to learn more about it find themselves facing deadly consequences.
