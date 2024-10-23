Stanley Tucci opens up about challenges after 'The Devil Wears Prada'

Actor Stanley Tucci opened up about the challenges he faced after being part of the 2006 comedy-drama The Devil Wears Prada, directed by David Frankel and produced by Wendy Finerman.

The actor is known for playing Nigel in the film, also starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt. He shared what difficulties he faced in getting a job after doing the film.

"After The Devil Wears Prada, I couldn't get a job, and I didn't quite understand that, but that's just the way it was," said Tucci, adding, "So I went and did stuff that I didn't necessarily want to do, but I did it."

He continued to share that his acting career has "always gone through these fluctuations, and sometimes it's just the business. Sometimes it was personal reasons why you can't work."