Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan with his pet dog

The Khan family was spotted arriving at the Jetty, Gateway of India, in Mumbai
After celebrating Christmas holidays in Alibag, Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday returned to Mumbai with his family members including wife, Gauri, daughter, Suhana, and son AbRam.
The Khan family was spotted arriving at the Jetty, Gateway of India, in Mumbai. What captured everyone's attention was Khan lovingly holding his pet dog in his arms.
He was in a black oversized hoodie and cargo pants. Gauri opted for a white shirt that she paired with a yellow blazer and black flared pants.
In no time, fans flooded social media with photos of Khan and his dog.
"So cute," a social media user commented.
"How adorable," another one wrote.
Suhana's rumoured boyfriend, actor Agastya Nanda, was also seen with them.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan in November attended the Global Freight Summit in Dubai, where he got candid about his personal and professional life.
During the conversation with the moderator, SRK not only talked about his stardom but also shared how he dealt with failures.
Urging people to introspect rather than dwell on their failures, he said, "When you fail, you should not believe that your product or service or job went wrong. Maybe you just misunderstood the ecosystem you were working in. You have to understand how people are reacting. If I cannot elicit an emotion from the people I cater to, then my product is not going to work no matter how wonderful it may be."
When asked if he is critical of his work sometimes, Khan said, "Yes, I am. I hate feeling this way, and I cry a lot in my bathroom. I don't show it to anyone. You must believe that the world is not against you. If your film did go wrong, it's not because of you or some conspiracy. You have to accept that you made it badly, and then you have to move on."
He also emphasised how one should be focused on learning how to move on from failures."There are moments of despair but there are moments which say, 'get up and get on with it'. You have to do it because the world is not against you. You should not believe that things are going wrong only for you. Life moves on. Life does what it does. You cannot start blaming life for what it does," he added.
After taking break from the films for over four years, Khan returned to the silver screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan in January 2023.
In the coming months, he will be seen in King.
