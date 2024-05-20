Spotted: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone casts vote with husband Ranveer Singh

Applications now open for AFE’s talent development programme
Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh stepped out to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Bollywood power couple, twinning in white, radiated joy as they arrived at the polling booth in Mumbai.
Deepika, beaming with her pregnancy glow, donned an oversized white shirt and light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible, while Ranveer complemented her in a matching white ensemble.
The duo's appearance was met with cheers and camera flashes as shutterbugs clicked them while embodying the spirit of civic responsibility.
Joining the electoral fervour was veteran actor Anupam Kher, who emphasised the importance of voting. "Today is the festival of democracy, and we should come out and vote to elect our government for the next five years," Kher remarked to ANI after casting his vote.
The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai saw several prominent figures from Bollywood fulfilling their civic duties. ANI
ALSO READ:
Applications now open for AFE’s talent development programme
The Dubai-based hotelier at Paramount Hotel Dubai, along with its General Manager Pascal Eggerstedt helps organise a popular film festival in the city, 'We Create Drama'
'Dekhha Tenu' showcases a sparkling chemistry between the two actors
The 'Perfect' hitmaker could be seen speaking in Hindi during the promo
The popular Bollywood actress celebrated her 57th birthday on Wednesday
All eight live-action movies are now showing in VOX Cinemas across the UAE
The Cannes Film Festival showed the progress women have made in cinema
Book your tickets for amazing musical experiences, featuring international artists and local talent