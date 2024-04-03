Spiritual master unveils secrets to lasting happiness

Published: Wed 3 Apr 2024, 3:15 PM

Internationally renowned spiritual Master Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj concluded a two-day special meditation event at Dubai’s World Trade Center, attended by over 3,000 visitors.

In enlightening sessions, he shared insights from his latest book 'Detox the Mind,' unravelling secrets to lasting happiness through meditation and self-introspection. The talks, prefaced by hymns sung by Mata Rita Ji, covered pathways to happiness and connecting with the inner self through meditation.

Sant Rajinder Singh Ji emphasised detoxifying the mind from ego, greed, and fear, accessing inner treasures for perpetual joy. Practical tips and techniques, including the SOS Meditation, were shared, promoting a calm and balanced life. Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj's global efforts in promoting peace through meditation have earned recognition from global institutions like the United Nations.