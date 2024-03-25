Spiritual master to guide Dubai through meditation journey

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 11:12 PM

In an era where science and spirituality often seem at odds, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj bridges the gap, blending profound wisdom with scientific insight. As the head of Science of Spirituality (SOS), operating across 50 countries with over 3200 centres, he brings a unique perspective to Dubai on March 30 and 31, 2024. Born in India and educated as a scientist in both India and the United States, Sant Rajinder Singh Ji Maharaj integrates age-old mystical teachings with modern scientific understanding.

His teachings revolve around a simple yet profound meditative practice, facilitating inner connection and experiencing profound inner bliss. By promoting self-introspection and meditation, Science of Spirituality offers pathways to enhanced relationships, improved work-life balance, and living fully in the present moment. Many newcomers are drawn to the authenticity and effectiveness of these teachings, finding solace in their simplicity.

While the meditation practice has its esoteric benefits, the practice has many beneficial by-products:

-Detoxes our mind, reducing stress and stress-related ailments.

-Improved work-life balance by increasing efficiency, strengthening our concentration and focus towards our goals.

-Improving our relationships by spreading individual experiences of inner peace to the outer world and spreading peace in our families, communities and neighbourhoods.

Attendees are invited to join the free public talks at Zabeel Hall 5, Dubai World Trade Centre, although registration is mandatory. Embrace this opportunity to embark on a transformative journey toward inner peace and balance under the guidance of a world-renowned spiritual master.