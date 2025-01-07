Spider Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged: US media

Photo: AFP

Spider Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged, US media reported Monday, the day after she was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring.

The internet caught fire when Zendaya, 28, appeared on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night with an enormous rock on her finger, with social media users speculating Holland had popped the question.

Specialist outlet TMZ reported Monday the pair, who have been dating since 2021, took their relationship to the next level during a cozy Christmas together.

The British actor, 28, went down on one knee "in a very intimate setting in one of Zendaya's family homes in the United States," TMZ said.

Photo: Reuters

"We're told Tom didn't make a huge show of the engagement -- it wasn't a big, over-the-top proposal -- instead, it was very romantic and intimate.

"Our sources say the family wasn't there... it was just a sweet moment between Tom and Zendaya."