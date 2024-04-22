Spice Girls reunion: Victoria Beckham dances to hit track with former bandmates

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 3:50 PM Last updated: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 3:52 PM

Victoria Beckham reunited with her former Spice Girls bandmates Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton and danced to their hit Spice Girls-Stop at her 50th birthday party on Saturday.

Victoria's husband, David Beckham captured the moment and treated fans with the video on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "I mean come on x @victoriabeckham."

In the video, the five women dance in sync, each taking their original positions from the music video as Stop played at the back.

Victoria Beckham reposted the video on her Instagram account and captioned it, "Best night ever! Happy birthday to me! I love you all so much." She also added the hashtag #SpiceUpYourLife."

The pop-up performance comes amidst rumours of a full-on reunion whether that be for a tour or new music, as per Variety.

Mel B a.k.a. Scary Spice, said in a 'Today' interview last month that the group is working on something "very good" together. She evaded questions about a reunion tour, but described the project they are working on as "the gift that keeps on giving," as quoted by Variety.

The Spice Girls separated in 2000, after six years after their creation in 1994. Victoria Beckham did not participate in the group's reunion tour, which began in 2019. The ensemble had previously reunited for the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012. Prior to the 2019 reunion tour, the girls reunited for The Return of the Spice Girls Tour in 2007.

