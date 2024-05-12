South Indian actress dies in car accident

Photo: pavithrajayaram_chandar/Instagram

Published: Sun 12 May 2024, 9:48 PM Last updated: Sun 12 May 2024, 9:57 PM

A famous Kannada actress, Pavitra Jayaram died on Sunday after being involved in a tragic car accident, as per reports from Indian media outlets.

The incident took place in India's Telangana state, when Pavitra was travelling in a vehicle with her family members and friends.

The vehicle collided with a divider and a bus during the accident, that led to her demise. As per reports, others in the vehicle sustained injuries.

Jayaram was known for her roles in Telugu serials and her extensive work in the TV industry. She also starred in some movies.

ALSO READ: