Sonu Sood reveals reason for directing 'Fateh'

Sonu Sood. Photo: AFP

Sonu Sood on Sunday shared the reason for choosing to direct Fateh.

The actor, who has been an action star for most of his acting career, attended the red carpet screening of his debut directorial Fateh in New Delhi.

He also expressed his take on the action genre.

"I always used to think that whenever a Bollywood movie is made - we often say that why do our movies not have action scenes like foreign movies? Why [do] the foreign people not talk about our action scenes? It was always there in my mind, but as an actor, you do not have much say due to your limits including the production budget and script. When I became the director, I brought that into my movie."

He spent a lot of time writing the action scenes for the film and he recalled a scene that took 2.5 months to perfect.

"When you become director, then you can write actions. I wrote each action scene including if the character would be hit with a plate or spoon or pen or drill. So, time invested in writing made the action better. People are appreciating the action. We did a lot of work on that. We have also spent 2.5 months on an action shot. Hence, I believe that efforts always harbours appreciation."

Directed by Sood, the film is a gripping tale that focuses on the fight against cybercrime, inspired by real-life instances during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the promotions, Sood reflected on the emotional and passionate journey of stepping into the director's chair.