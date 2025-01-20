Sonu Sood on working with 'Dune' vocalist Loire Cotler

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood poses during an event at the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) in Amritsar on April 4, 2023. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood shared insights into his directorial debut 'Fateh', revealing the unique collaboration with Grammy-nominated composer and vocalist Loire Cotler.

The film, which centres around the fight against cybercrime, features an inspiring musical score, with Cotler contributing her composition and vocals for the track Call to Life.

Cotler, known for her work on Dune and her role as Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer's live band's lead vocalist, composed the powerful song for one of the film's high-stakes action sequences.

While reflecting on the creative process in a recent interview with ANI, Sood said, "When I was writing the film, I knew I didn't want loud music. The music had to be felt with the scenes, and I wanted the audience to connect emotionally. I was always a fan of Hans Zimmer, and his work has been a huge influence on me. When I came across To the Moon, I felt that it perfectly captured the essence of the film's theme."

Sood further shared how Zimmer's lead vocalist, Loire Cotler, was integral to the film's sound. "Hans Zimmer spoke about Loire in an interview, praising her intensity and vocal pitch. I'm fortunate that I got her on board, and her voice became the voice of Fateh."

The movie also features a stellar list of playback singers, including Arijit Singh, B Praak, Sukhwinder Singh, and Honey Singh among others. "Fateh's music album is one of the best we have in recent times," he added.

The film, which released on January 10 has received praise for its action sequences.

International stunt director Lee Whittaker, who has worked on Captain Marvel and Fast & Furious 5, choreographed the film's intense stunts.

Sood revealed that the sequences were shot in several international locations, including Istanbul, Dubai, and the US.