Sonam Kapoor breaks down in emotional tribute to late fashion designer Rohit Bal

At the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor walked the runway with deep emotion, paying a heartfelt tribute to the late fashion designer Rohit Bal, who left an indelible mark on the Indian fashion industry.

The event held on February 1 at Le Meridien in Gurugram, was more than just a fashion showcase — it was a poignant celebration of the life and legacy of the late designer, who passed away at the age of 63.

As Kapoor made her way down the ramp in Rohit Bal's heavily embellished ivory outfit, visibly moved, it became clear how profoundly Bal had impacted not just the fashion world but also the people who had worked with him over the years.

Kapoor told ANI, "I am so happy to be here for Gudda (Bal's pet name). I have been privileged to wear his clothes many times and to have him design clothes for me also many times. It feels wonderful to do probably his last show."

Kapoor spoke fondly of his design philosophy, which resonated deeply with her style.

She said, "The celebration of heritage, the celebration of craftsmanship... the idea is to celebrate everything beautiful and joyful. That was him. And I think in the same way, I love wearing clothes exactly like that."

When asked about the timelessness of Bal's designs, she added, "He embraced the Indian aesthetic so beautifully, and that makes it very timeless and elegant."

The fashion show paid homage to Bal with a special runway presentation that featured 63 prominent figures from various fields.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, fashion designer JJ Valaya, actor Eesha Gupta, actor Rahul Dev and Mughda Godse also walked the ramp to pay tribute to the late fashion designer.

Each participant represented a different facet of the designer's illustrious life and career.

The night was a touching celebration, not just of Bal's artistry but of the deep connections he formed throughout his life.

Bal's passing on November 1, left the fashion community in mourning.