Some South Indian movie stars under investigation for sex crimes, police say

The tech giant confirmed its upcoming 'Glowtime' event where several highly-awaited products will be announced
Several prominent film actors and directors are the focus of a police investigation into sexual assault and harassment in India's southern state of Kerala, a case that has added to the outrage in the country over violence against women.
The allegations come at a time when doctors in many parts of the country are protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in the eastern city of Kolkata, leading to strikes in several hospitals and anger on social media.
The investigation in Kerala began when police received complaints from female actors accusing male colleagues of sexual harassment and abuse. The accusations came a week after a government-appointed panel detailed instances of sexual harassment and discrimination in the Malayalam language film industry, based in Kerala, in the past.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Police have filed nine complaints against several members of Kerala's popular film industry, including a director and veteran actors, Kerala's south zone police inspector-general, Sparjan Kumar, told Reuters.
"We have so far received 16 complaints from women in the film industry. We are examining all the complaints and taking follow-up action," Kumar, who heads a seven-member special police team probing the allegations, said.
India's southern states, including Kerala, have vibrant local language film industries, separate from the Hindi language Bollywood, and patronised by many locals.
Bollywood, as well as local language film industries have been shaken by similar allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the past, but little action has been taken.
ALSO READ:
The tech giant confirmed its upcoming 'Glowtime' event where several highly-awaited products will be announced
The documentary traces Reeve's rise from an aspiring actor to a global star
'Happy family on Honey's last birthday,' she captioned the image
'This film holds a very special place in my heart,' says Jackky Bhagnani
The restoration project boasts enhanced colour grading overseen by Kunal Kapoor
The film is based on Hank Thompson, a former baseball player played by Austin Butler
Among the top lots are several items including a microphone from the performer's Las Vegas residency, and two unique gold rings
The film is a video diary of the pop-star’s life