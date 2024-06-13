Sold out: Enrique Iglesias concert in Dubai

The movie will begin shooting in October
If you’ve got your tickets to the Enrique Iglesias live show in Dubai, you are in luck; the tickets to his September 13 show are now sold-out.
The multi-Grammy-winning pop star will be performing his brand of infectious hits this September in the Coca-Cola Arena. Expect to sing along to favourites including Hero, Bailando, Escape and Tonight.
The Latino music sensation has amassed quite a fan-following. He has sold over 180 million records worldwide and enjoyed over 40 billion streams across platforms.
The Enrique Iglesias live at Coca-Cola Arena event is presented by Blu Blood and supported by Dubai Calendar.
