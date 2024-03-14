Sledgehammer hints at reviving classic game mode in 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3'

Published: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 2:17 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Mar 2024, 2:18 PM

Sledgehammer Games has set tongues wagging with subtle indications pointing towards the revival of Capture the Flag in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Such a resurgence would mark a significant milestone for the title, as the 6v6 rendition of this iconic mode hasn't graced the series since the days of Black Ops Cold War.

Last year, Modern Warfare 2 introduced the expansive Big Capture the Flag variant, offering frenetic 20v20 battles across sprawling battlegrounds. However, a condensed 6v6 version has been conspicuously absent, despite its prevalence in previous titles such as Cold War, WWII, Infinite Warfare, and Black Ops 3. Capture the Flag's enduring popularity, transcending the realm of Call of Duty into the broader gaming landscape, underscores its potential comeback.

The Modern Warfare 3 subreddit buzzed with speculation when user Eng11sh initiated a thread, prompting fellow gamers to voice their longing for the return of classic features. Among the fervent requests echoed within the community, Capture the Flag emerged as a recurring desire. Sledgehammer Games further fuelled anticipation by responding to the thread with a single eyes emoji, hinting at a receptive stance toward fan suggestions. Given the enthusiastic reception and widespread clamour for the mode's reinstatement, the possibility of its resurgence seems increasingly plausible.

While Sledgehammer Games remains mum on any official announcements regarding Capture the Flag, the game's history of regularly introducing new playlists and modes instils hope among players.

Although the potential return of Capture the Flag remains on the horizon, Modern Warfare 3 enthusiasts continue to enjoy the ongoing updates. The latest patch, released on March 13, brought forth subtle weapon rebalancing and minor tweaks, coinciding with the launch of the Warhammer 40K event.

