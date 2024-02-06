Singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies after battling stomach cancer

Photo: AP file

Published: Tue 6 Feb 2024, 4:22 PM

Singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62.

Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the country singer's website. “He fought his fight with grace and courage,” the statement said. He was diagnosed in 2022.

Sometimes a polarising figure in country music, the 6-foot-4 singer broke out in the country boom years of the 1990s, crafting an identity around his macho, pro-American swagger and writing songs that fans loved to hear. Over his career, he publicly clashed with other celebrities and journalists and often pushed back against record executives who wanted to smooth his rough edges.

He was known for his overt patriotism on post 9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and boisterous barroom tunes like “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup.” He had a powerful booming voice, a tongue-in-cheek sense of humour.

Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “As Good As I Once Was” and “My List.

