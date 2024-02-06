Singer-songwriter Toby Keith dies after battling stomach cancer

Accepting the award for best pop vocal album, the singer said that 'the tortured poets department' will come out on April 19
Singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62.
Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the country singer's website. “He fought his fight with grace and courage,” the statement said. He was diagnosed in 2022.
Sometimes a polarising figure in country music, the 6-foot-4 singer broke out in the country boom years of the 1990s, crafting an identity around his macho, pro-American swagger and writing songs that fans loved to hear. Over his career, he publicly clashed with other celebrities and journalists and often pushed back against record executives who wanted to smooth his rough edges.
He was known for his overt patriotism on post 9/11 songs like “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” and boisterous barroom tunes like “I Love This Bar” and “Red Solo Cup.” He had a powerful booming voice, a tongue-in-cheek sense of humour.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Among his 20 No. 1 Billboard hits were “How Do You Like Me Now?!,” “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” “As Good As I Once Was” and “My List.
ALSO READ:
Accepting the award for best pop vocal album, the singer said that 'the tortured poets department' will come out on April 19
Shortlist these fun-filled spots for your next outing with your family
Bryce, 42, directed the 2019 documentary 'Dads' and several episodes of 'Star Wars' series
Ayushmann and Tahira got married in 2008 and have two kids, a son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka
Taking to her Instagram handle, Saira shared a throwback picture along with Rehman and legendary actor and husband Dilip Kumar
He helped launch the career of Sylvester Stallone and the 1976 film went on to sweep the 1977 Oscars
Netizens have been left enraged, with many saying that the method of creating awareness was distasteful
The 49-year-old said that his party will not be contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but will contest the 2026 Assembly polls