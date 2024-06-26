Singer Sean Lipsey to perform live at Dubai eatery

‘The X Factor’ star on K-pop, talent shows and TikTok
Experience an unforgettable evening of culinary excellence and live entertainment with Sean Lipsey on Saturday at Jones the Grocer, located at Emirates Golf Club. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the golf course, guests can enjoy a serene and sophisticated atmosphere while indulging in a gourmet feast meticulously prepared by expert chefs.
On Saturday Steak Night, diners can savour a succulent steak accompanied by a choice of exquisite side dishes for just Dh150. For those seeking a more indulgent experience, the Dh225 package offers not only the delectable beef cuts and sides but also includes five refreshing drinks. This all takes place amid the lively atmosphere of the BBQ station, enhancing the overall dining experience with its vibrant energy.
Whether you are a steak aficionado or simply looking for a memorable weekend outing, Saturday Steak Night at Jones the Grocer is the ultimate destination. The combination of gourmet cuisine, exceptional service, and live music creates an ambiance perfect for both intimate dinners and social gatherings.
Dubai-based singer Lipsey is proficient in various genres, from jazz to soul, from R&B to hip hop, from classic pop to current hits.
