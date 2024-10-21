Sidharth Malhotra looks back at 12 years in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra (Photo by AFP)

Actor Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut on October 19, 12 years ago, with Karan Johar's directorial Student of the Year. The movie also launched Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's careers.

Celebrating this milestone, Malhotra took to his Instagram story to express gratitude for all the love he has received throughout his journey.

He wrote, "[Twelve] amazing years of your love and support. Thank you for being with me on this journey. Here's to keeping the good times rolling and entertaining you all! Big love and hug!"

Dhawan also marked the date. He took to his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself inside a car while listening to Ishq Wala Love, from the movie.

In the video, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "Thank you to these 12 years, thank you to Karan Johar, thank you to all the fans, and thank you for all the love."